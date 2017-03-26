The Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, over the weekend urged girls not to “attract” rape by wearing provocative clothing to the outrage of some Ghanaians.

During her opening address as the Co-Chairperson at the 90th anniversary and Speech and prize giving day for Krobo Girls Presbyterian Senior School, Madam Djaba intimated that girls’ wearing short dresses could attract a rapist.

“In conclusion, I want to say to you, be bold, be confident, be respectful. If you wear a short dress, it’s fashionable but, know that it can attract somebody who would want to rape or defile you. You must be responsible for the choices you make,” she said.

Madam Djaba also had some words for teachers who sexually assaulted girls saying “…it is an abuse of their rights and you are their role model you must not be the one to abuse the rights of the young girls,” she stated.

But her correlation between rape and girls’ dressing rubbed some Ghanaians the wrong way with many taking to social media to express their displeasure with the Gender Minister with a number of them questioning her logic and others accusing her of victim blaming and shaming.

Some have called on the president to remove her from her position as her comments suggest women are responsible for preventing rape, which they consider a crime borne out of violence and power.

This is would not the first time the minister has provoked the ire of the public. Recently, her delay in condemning the violent sexual attack on a woman suspected in Kumasi also angered many.

Some also noted that Madam Djaba’s comments were backwards, irresponsible and reflected badly on the Akufo-Addo government.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana