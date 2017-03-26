Ace highlife musician Paapa Yankson got music patrons on their feet when he took his turn to treat music lovers at the 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) to a repertoire of his great musical works.

Performing after the ‘Gyata Bi’ man Adane Best, Paapa Yankson defied his old age and shook the audience with an electrifying performance which moved them from their seats to join him on the dance floor.

Hit after hit, Paap Yankson ended his performances on a very high note with thunderous applauds from the hundreds of people who could not but marvel at the great strength and passion with which he performed.

The ‘Okukuseku’ hitmaker is among the high profile artistes billed for MOGO 2017.

The others included Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil, Amandzeba, Kwabena Kwabena and Okyeame Kwame.

The 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) was sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

Watch an excerpt of Paapa Yankson’s performance below:

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana