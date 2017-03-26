A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Kukubor, has advised party’s National Executives to listen more to the concerns of the party members rather than try to gag them after the party’s election defeat.

According to him, the concerns of the members must be accepted in good fate to help the party strategize for the next elections.

The National Organizer on the NDC, Kofi Adams, earlier last week called on party members not to express publicly comment on what may have led to the party’s defeat, but resort to the special fact-finding committee by Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, set up to establish the cause of the defeat.

But speaking on The Big Issue, Mr. Kukubor said, it was understandable that some members are resorting to the media to vent and blame some individuals within the party and that they must be allowed to do so to enable the fact-finding-committee get useful information.

“I will humbly plead that the executives rather listen more than talk because people are not happy on the ground, people are frustrated because we’ve gone into opposition.. about 3 months. Emotionally some are yet to settle and accept the fact that we are in opposition. This is the time that I will plead with the national executives that they should listen more and talk less,” he said.

He applauded the national executives for the decision to allow a committee investigate its loss.

“I believe the best option we have put in place is that the committee trek the country and gather the information scientifically because we might all know the reason why the party lost, but the only way we can come up with proper planning and action plan to win in 2020 is when we gather that information in a scientific manner,” he said.

In spite of the existence of the committee some members of the party been pointing accusing fingers at others members as being responsible for the party’s loss.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Yunyoo in the Northern Region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu, recently blamed former President John Mahama for their electoral defeat.

According to him, the former President surrounded himself with inexperienced people who misled him.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

