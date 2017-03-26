Highlife sensation, Adane Best was the first of top artistes who performed at this year’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) dinner dance organised by Citi 97.3FM and held yesterday [March 25th , 2017] in Accra.

Not only did he get the audience to sing along his many popular songs, he captivated them the presence of his famous ‘gyata bi’ which many did not expect on stage.

Adane Best mounted the stage with a mascot to vividly tell the story behind his ‘Gyata bi’ song.

His ‘Gyata Bi’ song speaks about the danger of being hurt by a young wild animal you try to domesticate.

Adane Best also perform some of his hit songs, ‘Adesa’, ‘Maafio’ and ‘Mama’.

Other artistes who performed on the night, included Kwabena Kwabena, Paapa Yankson, Amandzeba, A.B Crentsil, Nana Kwame Ampadu and, Okyeame Kwame.

The 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) was sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

Watch an excerpt of Adane Best’s performance below:



By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

