Sensational highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena did not come to Citi FM’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) event just to perform but also came along with his dancing shoes.

Kwabena Kwabena after putting up a spirited performance of his hit songs could not leave the dance floor but waited and enjoyed Okyeame Kwame’s astounding highlife songs by displaying a few dance moves.

The 2017 edition of MOGO was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Saturday with hundreds of patrons in attendance.

The night saw great performances from ace highlife musician Paapa Yankson, Adane Best, Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil and Amandzeba.

Ghana’s epic drama group, Wogbejeke noted for its wonderful theatrical performances, through drama, music and poetry also had the opportunity to tell the history and evolution of Ghanaian music.

The 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) was sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

Watch excerpts Kwabena Kwabena’s dance moves below:



By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

