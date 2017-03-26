President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored the importance of education in reducing poverty, ignorance and putting the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

According to him several studies conducted across the world have indicated that investing in girls’ education is arguably the most effective measure any developing nation can employ to improve its standard of living.

He also indicated that research has proven that educating girls produces considerable social and welfare benefits, such as lower infant mortality and fertility rates, adding that “the mother’s level of education has a direct influence on economic productivity of both her family and the nation.”

Education, the President said, is the key to the development of Ghana and her democracy, and stressed that “my government, therefore, regards education as a public good to which our youth, in particular our girls, must have unfettered access.”

President Akufo-Addo made the remark on Saturday when he delivered a speech at the 90th anniversary celebration of Krobo Girls’ School, at Odumase Krobo, on the theme “Achieving Excellence in Girls’ Education: The role of Stakeholders.”

The President noted, therefore, that political leaders, teachers, parents, communities and students have a major stake in ensuring that “we achieve excellence in our educational system, and by extension excellence in the education of the girl-child.”

Akufo-Addo further noted that his government has committed itself “to using the proceeds from our natural resources, as captured in the 2017 budget, to help educate the population to drive our economic transformation.”

“Instead of the revenues from our mineral and oil resources ending up in the hands of a few people, I am of the firm belief that the most equitable and progressive way of using these revenues is to educate and empower our population. It is for this reason that my government has indicated that it will fund the cost of Senior High School for all, beginning with the intake of the 2017/2018 academic year.”

Free SHS, he reiterated, will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level, as the policy will ensure that “more and more of our girls get access to affordable and quality education, which will, in turn, speed up the development of our country.”

President Akufo-Addo revealed that his government has placed emphasis on Science and Technology education and Technical and Vocational training, assuring further that technical education will be put in its proper and relevant place.

“For us to make a success of our education policy, we must pay attention to teachers. It is only a crop of well-trained, self-confident and contented teachers that can deliver the educated and skilled workforce we require to transform our economy. Government intends to restore the teaching profession to the status it once enjoyed, and make it an attractive career choice,” he said.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

