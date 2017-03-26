The Charge’ d’ Affaires of the European Union in Ghana, Mr. Paolo Salvia has reiterated the commitment of the European Union (EU) to continue its support to Ghana in private sector competitiveness, trade facilitation and fiscal transition.

He said this would be done through the regional envelope of the 11th European Development Fund.

Mr Salvia made this remark at the final Steering Committee Meeting of the Trade Related Assistance and Quality Enabling Programme (TRAQUE) in Accra.

He also said, “At the national level, important programmes are already ongoing to support decentralisation, stimulate job creation and improve social protection schemes. Future programmes are being prepared to support investments in the agricultural sector and public finance management.”

Since its inception in 2011, the TRAQUE Programme has supported the Ministry of Trade and Industry in private sector development and trade facilitation as well as reviewed Ghana’s Quality Policy to enable attain a National Quality Infrastructure which functions in line with international best practices.

With the Programme ending in March, the 6th Steering Committee Meeting was used to gather relevant stakeholders to evaluate the challenges and impact TRAQUE had made in trade and quality sectors in Ghana.

–

Source: GNA