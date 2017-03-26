The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has assured of his commitment to address the row over the appointment of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

He told Citi News he would be engaging the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the matter is amicably resolved.

Last Friday [March 23rd, 2017], a vigilante group believed to be affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, demanding the removal of Mr. George Adjei.

The rowdy group destroyed state property and manhandled the appointee in a bloody attack.

According to the group, they cannot work with Mr. Adjei who was recently appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

They said he did not contribute to the party’s electoral success in the 2016.

They also demanded that one of their own be appointed instead of Mr. Adjei.

But speaking to Citi News, the Regional Minister said he has initiated moves to ensure the total resolution of the issue for calm to return to the Ashanti region.

Meanwhile, the police in the region have arrested one person in connection with the attack.

The suspect, Kwadwo Bamba, is believed to be the organiser of the vigilante group, Delta Force.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said the suspect is currently assisting the Police with investigations.

The statement further asked those who were involved in the attack to report themselves to the Police. “We are also asking those who were involved to make themselves available to the Police because at all cost we will make sure that whoever is picked is made to face the full rigors of the law.”

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana