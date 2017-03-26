Accra based 2nd Image Academy on Sunday held its 17th Graduation ceremony for immediate past students.

Over two hundred people graduated in Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Fashion designing among others.

Present at the graduation class of 2017 was the Member of Parliament for the Klottey- Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Rawlings.

She cautioned the graduates against skin bleaching and challenged them to provide clients with holistic services.

The Chief Executive Officer of 2nd Image Academy, Nikki Boa-Amponsem encouraged the graduates to be ambassadors of what they have learnt over the years.



2nd Image Academy was established in 1986 by Nikki Boa-Amponsem as a beauty and slimming salon.

The Academy currently operates as a full-fledged beauty clinic committed to the provision of quality beauty and slimming services as well as training programs in the beauty industry in Ghana among others.

–

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori/citifmonline.com/Ghana