Ghana’s epic drama group, Wogbejeke noted for its wonderful theatrical performances, through drama, music and poetry told the history and evolution of Ghanaian music at the Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert.

The performance captures how Ghanaian music has evolved from traditional music forms to modern forms like rap, hip-life and others.

As part of activities to celebrate 60 years of Ghana’s independence, relived the good old days of music brewed in Ghana.

Ready to mount the stage, are venerated highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu, Paapa Yankson, A.B. Crentsil and former Nakorex member, Amadzeba.

Patrons will also be thrilled to performances by Okyeame Kwame, Adane Best and Kwabena Kwabena.

MOGO2017 is streaming live via the Citi 97.3 FM page on Facebook and on air on Citi 97.3 FM.

The 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) is sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana