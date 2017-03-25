The Ashanti Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have denied authorising an attack on President Akufo-Addo’s Regional security coordinator appointee, George Adjei.

The party said it condemns the bloody attack that sought to forcibly remove the appointee from office.

A group of angry youth who are members of Delta Force, allegedly affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Friday morning stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, demanding the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

They destroyed some properties in a bloody attack and forced the Security Coordinator out of his office.

The Security coordinator was however saved by the timely intervention of the police.

But according to the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, the development required national security involvement rather than party leadership since the victim of the attack was a government appointee.

Sam Pyne told Citi News, “It is not a party matter because it is not a party appointment. The person was appointed by the president to work for the nation Ghana. He wasn’t appointed to be an NPP officer. The group that went there was not authorised by the party to do that. The national security that is supposed to deal with that matter should deal with it. I condemn that action by the group but national security should take it up.”

“I’m going to have a discussion with leaders of the group and also the Regional Security Council are going to meet on that too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to arrest persons who were involved in the crime.

They have also beefed at security at the National Coordinating Council to avert any further attacks.

In a related development, the former Minister for Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur has called on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency work to end the unlawful activities of vigilante groups in the country.

According her, the activities of the groups in the country leaves dire national security implications on the country thus, must not be tolerated.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor