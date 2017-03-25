Despite complaints of low lending to individuals in the country, the General Manager in Charge of Retail Banking at Societe Generale, Kwaku Tweneboa-Kodua has told Citi Business News there is enough liquidity in the system to lend to Ghanaians.

According to him, some banks are always ready to provide tailor-made product to individuals to help meet their needs.

Speaking to Citi Business News after the launch of the Unlock Your Dreams 2017 Loans Promotion, Mr. Tweneboa-Kodua explained that the product was created to provide funds for Ghanaians.

Mr. Tweneboa-Kodua explained that “the Unlock Your Dreams loans promotion offers customers a wide range of discounted loans with very comfortable repayments conditions”.

“The purpose of this loan is to give our customers that extra support they need as they work to make their dreams come true. The bank is offering highly competitive interest rates for its School Fees Loan, Institutional Loan, Finance Leasing, Happy Chat Loan and Cash Covered Loan,” he added.

He stated that the bank is offering interest rates as low as 29% to provide relief to Ghanaians.

He observed that it is the bank’s goal to become the preferred bank in providing useful and innovative solutions to meet the financial needs of Ghanaians.

Explaining the rationale and unique features of the promotion, the Head of Marketing Analytics at the bank,Fred Addy stated that the promotion couldn’t have been introduced at a better time with the upcoming Easter festivities.

“The promotion is opened to both existing and new customers who have their salaries processed through the bank. Existing customers who already have facilities with bank can also enjoy top-ups without the need for any additional documentation,” he said.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana