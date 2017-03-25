The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur is calling on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency work to end the unlawful activities of some vigilante groups in the country.

According her, the activities of the groups in the country leaves dire national security implications on the country thus, must not be tolerated.

Nana Oye-Lithur, also a Human Rights Lawyer and Campaigner, in her letter bemoaned the various incidents of violence and clashes undertaken by some of the vigilante groups loyal of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government including a recent report of one of the groups, Delta Force, violently attacking and forcing the Ashanti Regional security coordinator, George Adjei out of his office on Friday, March 24, 2017.

She said the peace the country had enjoyed over the years must not be allowed to be eroded by such unfortunate activities.

According to her, the issue must be made a major priority by the government and the various security agencies must be fully involved to arrest the situation.

Read her letter below:

Mr. President, Minister of Interior, National Security Advisor, please address with urgency, the operation of vigilante groups and the unlawful extra judicial unorthodox methods being used by the Invincible Forces, Delta Force and other vigilante groups to seek justice or address issues in Ghana.

We have read news reports this evening, 24th March, 2017, that the Delta Force, a vigilante group of the NPP, has forced the Ashanti Regional National Security Director out of his office.

The forceful removal of a lawfully appointed public official was violent and blood was shed, with Government property being destroyed.

This adds on to the list of forceful seizure and management of state property, that is, the Kintampo Falls tourist facility, seizure of toll booths, seizure of vehicles etc. These unlawful acts have dire national security implications.

For four months and since elections were held in Ghana on 7th December, 2016, there have been numerous reports of extra judicial and unlawful violent acts by these groups.

Ghanaians are peace loving and law abiding. We have been sustained as a nation by respect for the rule of law. We do not want this violence to escalate, neither do we want this situation to degenerate.

I strongly urge our national security agencies to get a grip of this national security issue and solve this security problem.

This should be a top priority for Government. Protect our right to security, our right to human dignity and preserve the rule of law in Ghana. Freedom and Justice.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

