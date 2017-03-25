A vigilante group believed to be affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Delta Force on Friday morning stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, demanding the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The rowdy group destroyed some properties and forced the Security Coordinator out of his office.

Mr. George Adjei was recently appointed by President Akufo-Addo, but the group has indicated that they cannot work with him because he did not contribute to the party’s electoral success.

The Regional NPP security organizer, Kwadwo Bamba who led the angry group to the premises of the Council said “we cannot work with him, where was he when we were struggling for the party to come into power?”

They said they want one of their own to be named the Regional Security Coordinator.

The timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana Police Service saved Mr. Adjei from further attacks.

The Police in the area have told Citi News, they are yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana