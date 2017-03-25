President Akufo-Addo has commended France for its assistance to Ghana in the area of security.

According to him, the bilateral relationship between Ghana and France will help bring massive development into the country.

“Our country continues to benefit from French support in sectors such as health, rural water supply, agriculture, construction, telecommunication and industry for which we are grateful. In recent times, Ghana and France have increased collaboration and security matters for the maintenance of peace and security through technical exchanges with the military and Police Service.

“France agreed to support the African Union in the development of its collective security system, particularly the African standby force. Only last month in February, Air France commenced its flight between Paris and Accra. This brings to record, 170 French projects in Ghana with services as the leading sector. This growing interest among French companies in Ghana is welcome and I want to say that Ghana recognizes the importance of the security of such investments and will ensure that our relevant institutions stand protected.”

The President made these comments at the sod cutting ceremony for construction of a new French Embassy in Accra.

The new Embassy which is located at Cantonments is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The French Ambassador, Francois Pujolas, also thanked the President for his presence, noting the ceremony symbolizes the partnership between Ghana and France.

He said the new Chancellery would be built by contractors from the two countries although they are culturally and linguistically different.

“Mr President Let me invite you in 18 months to come back and to inaugurate this new building of the French Embassy,” Mr Pujolas said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

