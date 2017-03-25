Deputy Ranking Member for the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu has called on the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko to initiate processes for prices of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to come down.

The call follows numerous complaints by industry players in the gas sector who argue that local gas in the country is sold at a more expensive price, compared to the imported ones.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Mr.Mutawakilu assured of the Committee’s readiness to work on a review should the Energy Ministry present the petition to parliament.

“The price build up of the Ghana Gas Company is one of the recommendations because it has become clear that it is quite expensive and needs to be looked at,” he said adding that “it is good that we call them for better explanations but the decision as to whether to reduce or to increase lies with the executive”.

He was of the view that it will be prudent for the Energy Minister to start the processes that may influence the issue to come before parliament.

He argued that a relook of the price buildup will call for the need to reduce the price as gas production increases.

“I think it is a genuine concern that we have our own gas which cost more than what we import. It is quite a worry and therefore we need to know what has gone in, what we can reduce to make it less expensive for our power plants”

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana