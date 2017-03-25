The 2017 edition of Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) is currently underway at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra with an array of top notch Ghanaian musicians, amidst splendour.

The event which is aimed at celebrating music that has traits of indigenous Ghanaian folk music has highlife greats Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil, Paapa Yankson and Amandzeba performing tonight.

Also girding up to wow the audience are Adane Best, Kwabena Kwabena and the ‘Rap Doctor,’ Okyeame Kwame.





The atmosphere is charged with excitement, with patrons enjoying themselves with spellbinding performances of the artistes.

There shall also be a re-enactment of Ghana’s history spanning two hundred years by the Wogbejeke crew, led by poet and playwright Chief Moomen.

The programme is streaming live via Citi 97.3 FM page on Facebook and on air on Citi 97.3 FM.

The 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) is sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult, and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana