Social commentator, Sydney Casley Hayford has expressed disappointment in government’s inability to deal with vigilante groups in the country.

His comment comes in the wake of a recent attack by a vigilante group believed to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

The group, Delta Force besieged the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council on Friday to demand the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator who was appointed by President Nana Addo.

Many were injured , while government properties were destructed in the process.

Commenting on the development , Mr. Casley Hayford on Citi FM’s News Analysis and Current Affairs Programme, The Big Issue wondered why government had not yet made any arrest in connection with the incident.

“It boggles my mind. I do not understand how something like this should go on. At least someone should be in jail and we should look forward to their prosecution…We are too close now to allowing all of this to continue and I am very disappointed in government that after two , three days of this happening, there doesn’t seem to be any attempt to try and deal with these groups.

“People invading political party headquarters with cutlasses and machetes and fighting among themselves and nobody is arrested? This is where it is all going wrong…Because we think it is politically not going to help us , we will not do the right thing. It is too much. I am tired of it,” Casley Hayford added.

He believes government’s continuous silence on these attacks could gradually draw the country close to what he calls an anarchical situation.

“We are living in a situation where we are allowing lawlessness to simply carry on. We are now dangerously close to an anarchical situation. And the Police do not seem to have any power or simply don’t want to act or someone has instructed them not to act.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

