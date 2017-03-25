The Ashanti Regional Police Command is expected to intensify security at the Regional Coordinating Council, following attacks staged by a vigilante group believed to be affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group, Delta Force on Friday morning stormed the premises of the Council, demanding the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

Mr. George Adjei was dragged out of his office by the group, but was rescued from the thugs by the police who intervened timely.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah said the Police will provide adequate security at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to prevent further attacks.

This is the second time the members of NPP’s Delta force have stormed the Ashanti RCC demanding that the newly appointed Regional security coordinator be relieved of his post.

The Regional NPP Security Organizer, Kwadwo Bamba who led the demonstration said “we cannot work with him, where was he when we were struggling for the party to come into power?” they questioned.

Meanwhile, DCOP Ken Yeboah has said the thugs are yet to be arrested.

He said “the gentleman who was attacked said he can identify the people, he is yet to give us that information, meanwhile we have done our checks and we have some names, so we will make arrest soon.”

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana