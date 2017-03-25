All is set for the 2017 edition of Citi FM’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) dinner night.

The annual event which seeks to promote Ghana’s indigenous music forms, especially Highlife, features some of the country’s most revered names in the industry.

This year’s event, which coincides with the country’s 60th independence anniversary has artistes such as Amandzeba, Adane Best, Okyeame Kwame performing.

The others are Papa Yankson, Nana Ampadu, AB Crentsil and Kwabena Kwabena, who have all given assurances of putting up their best performances tonight.

The cast and crew of Ghana’s very own epic, WogbeJeke, which captures over two thousand years of Ghana’s history in two hours, are also expected to perform at this evening’s event.

The MOGO Dinner Dance is being held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook and on air on Citi 97.3FM.

You can also watch it live on Citifmonline.com

The event is sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor