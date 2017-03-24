Premium mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, on Thursday unveiled its latest handset Camon CX unto the African market at an event in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Designed specifically for young, independent smartphone users, the latest handset will be the “Selfie Camera” for this market’s generation.

The Camon CX will be available in 41 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, allowing consumers to take brighter, clearer and faster selfies than ever before.

Since the Camon series was introduced in 2015, over 5 million handsets globally have been sold, helping consumers experience high quality selfie technology at the touch of a button.

Securing their position as the leading smartphone provider in African markets such as Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Kenya and Cameroon, TECNO Mobile has adopted the latest visual technology in the Camon CX.

The smartphone uses a smart image sensor composed of 16 mega pixel sensors in the front camera, coupled with unique ‘4 in 1’ technology.

Each pixel sensor detects light, captures individual images and converts the information into signals before forming the final image, resulting in selfies that are 30 per cent brighter, capturing special moments perfectly.

The ‘4 in 1’ technology also pairs effective denoising technology, obtaining a signal-to-noise (SNR) 1.7 times better, with the newest Smart Denoise technology to produce amazingly clear images even in low light. The dual-front flash feature goes further, and allows Camon CX users to take amazing quality selfies in dark environments where previous artificial light would blur and distort images.

The smartphone also includes features such as a customised ring flash, light speed charge and a 5.5 inch FHD (Full High Definition) screen, all allowing for ease of use on the go as well as the best quality images.

TECNO, part of Transsion Holdings, has had over 25 per cent of market share in Sub-Saharan African countries since 2014. Sales in the African market reached 25 million devices in 2015, including 9 million smart phones. Globally, it sold 60 million devices last year while the sale of smart phones manufactured by the company increased by 40 per cent.

Speaking at the global launch of the Camon CX smartphone, Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said:

“We are very excited to unveil the Camon CX, as our latest smartphone. The phenomenon of the selfie has in recent years taken over smartphone usage, and photo quality is important to not just younger consumers but increasingly wider age demographics.

“We have made a conscious effort to adopt the latest technology to provide consumers with the highest quality mobile experience, something that is a top priority for TECNO Mobile.”

Beehong Hong, Transsion’s Chief Marketing Officer, also commented:

“The launch of the Camon CX is the latest example of where TECNO Mobile provides quality products at affordable prices across many different markets.

“This device is particularly exciting for us as we tap into new technology, delivering consistent, superior image quality whilst still offering an easy-to-use device.

“We strive to maintain TECNO’s position as the most popular smartphone provider in the African market by utilising new technologies as we have done here.”

–

Source: TECNO Ghana