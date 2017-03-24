President Nana Addo has returned from the 5th edition of the Africa CEO Forum which was held in Geneva.

The just ended forum brought CEOs of the largest African and international companies, political decision makers from more than 40 African countries and investors on the continent, together.

Speaking to journalists after his arrival, the President was hopeful the forum will yield results for Ghana and the African continent.

He further indicated that his administration will seize any given opportunity to woo investors into the country.

“Let’s hope that the visit will pay dividends for the country as we go along but it is very important that the new administration takes advantage of every opportunity to explain our policy and explain how we want to position our country as a good investment destination. We will take the opportunity to do so and that is the principal purpose of what I went to do over there. I also had the opportunity to meet the Ghanaian community.

“The Ghanaian community in Geneva is largely professionals drawn from those working international agencies and it also gave me the opportunity to tell them about what’s going on and to continue to ask for their support.”

The theme for the forum was “Rethinking Africa’s business model.

At the forum, the President , among other things advised his other African counterparts not to depend on foreign aid, among others.

He said the continent’s many challenges will be resolved if African leaders learn to devise internal measures to address them.

“… To construct a better path for the nation. Even more importantly is for us to position our nation’s economies on path of self-sustaining growth,” he added.

The President made this appeal in a presidential debate with President Macky Sall of Senegal during the just ended forum.

By: Marian Ansah & Sammy Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana