Some illegal chainsaw operators operating in the Ayum Forest at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District, escaped arrest after an operation by the Regional Security Council in collaboration with the Regional Forestry Commission and security agencies.

The operation followed a tip-off after complaints from chiefs and residents of the area.

It was sanctioned by REGSEC in collaboration with the Regional Forestry Commission and security agencies.

Though the suspect managed to escape arrest, the tools they used in felling the trees including chainsaw machines and a tractor were impounded by the team.

The Regional Minister, speaking to journalists, emphasized his resolve to deal with the problem and expressed regret that the destruction caused by the activities of the illegal operators would impact negatively on the climate and biodiversity of farm lands.

He explained that the exercise was not a witch-hunt, but a desire to preserve and protect the environment from further destruction.

He assured that the exercised will be sustained and a committee led by the national security and other agencies will lead the process, and warned residents involved in the act to desist from it in their own interest.

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh appealed to all traditional heads to partner his administration to crackdown on the activities of the illegal loggers whose action according to him, was detrimental to the region.

A Concession Guard, Akwasi Issah in conducting the press around the forest, complained that the operators were always armed and operate at night at the blind side of the Forestry Commission and the security agencies.

He lamented that about ten huge trees were felled, and have been cut into pieces of wood waiting to be transported.

He commended the team for the action and called for intense patrols and monitoring at night by the security agencies and the Forestry Commission.

The action of the Minister comes in wake of similar arrests at Banda Ahenkro, Jema and Nsuta all in the region, which are still under investigation by the police and officials of the Forestry Commission last week.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana