Former Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Inter Allies head coach, Herbert Addo, has died after a period of illness. He was 66.

Addo, who retired from active coaching in 2016, was one of the nation’s most decorated coaches with a career that lasted close to 40 years.

He helped Aduana Stars to their one and only league title in 2010 but before that, he won titles with Hearts of Oak in 2002, Asante Kotoko in 1988, and AshGold (then Goldfields in 1995 and 1996).

Apart from club work, he had spells with the Black Meteors, Black Satellites, and the Black Stars.

He also coached and won titles in Gabon and Togo.

His last coaching job was with Inter Allies for the 2013/2014 season. He guided them to the final of the MTN FA Cup that year but they lost to the Porcupine Warriors.

He moved to Hearts of Oak in 2014 but was fired two years later amid issues of non-payment of player salaries and bonuses.

Addo’s time in coaching produced some very notable records. He won the league with Aduana with an unbeaten home record;

His Hearts of Oak of 2002 had the league’s top scorers, Bernard Dong Bortey and Charles Taylor. They both had 18 goals.

The same Hearts team racked 78 points- the highest in the history of the Ghanaian league- and won 25 of their 30 matches.

He was named SWAG Coach of the Year in 1987 and Coach of the Year in 2009/2010.

–

By: Citi Sports Desk