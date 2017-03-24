Government has begun engaging industry players in fulfillment of its one district one factory policy which it intends to begin soon.

This also follows government’s intention to involve the private sector in the implementation of the policy.

As part of the consultations, the National Coordinator of the one district, one factory policy; Gifty Ohene Konadu has met with the Association of Ghana Industries on how best to implement the policy with their assistance.

Speaking at the interaction, Madam Konadu stated that she is hopeful the partnership with the AGI will contribute to the success of the project.

“This project to a large extent depends on the private sector. AGI is the umbrella grouping of Ghanaian industries, comprising companies in the manufacturing, service and also the oil and gas sectors. As the main industrial body, therefore, the one district, one factory policy initiative does not see the AGI only as a partner, but as a pillar that this initiative will thrive on. This interaction with the AGI, therefore, is to discuss the progress of the work done so far and to seek further input of the association in the development of the modalities for implementing this policy.” she said.

She further stated that “We have been excited about the eagerness and the enthusiasm of the private sector to get involved and contribute to the success of this policy. We would not like this enthusiasm to die down. That is why we are even more eager to commence operations of this policy.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the AGI, Dr. Oteng Gyasi, pledged the association’s commitment to the project, adding that the AGI will ensure the project is successful.

“We think a lot of emphases ought to be placed in granting the factories which are going to be set up access to this market and there are processes for doing that. We at AGI will be very happy to team up with government in coming up with solutions to ensure that the factories which are set up do not become a nine-day wonder for want of markets and for want of ability to sell. So we are glad that very early in the process we are in consultation.”

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.