Exclusive Events Ghana, organizers of the Miss Ghana Pageant, has launched a collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana; 60 Years on Planning Committee to host 2016’s beauty pageant.

Speaking at the launch, Vice Chairperson of the planning committee, Abu Jinapor, said government is ready to support the pageant dubbed: Miss Ghana@60, The Diamond Jubilee, by making the pageant an official celebration in connection with the country’s 60 years anniversary.

This, he said, is because of the various developmental projects undertaken by the beauty queens over the years which have been beneficial to the country.

Miss Ghana @ 60 has also been officially endorsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as a platform that can be used to sell the Ghanaian brand, and called on cooperate bodies and private individuals to help raise funds to support the event.

“The President has officially endorsed this year’s pageant and has had the opportunity to meet the organizers. But to organize these kinds of events, we need funding and indeed the organizers of this event are even looking ahead of themselves and have couched a vision of hosting Miss World in our republic, right here in Accra, and we can all imagine the economic benefit to the country. So I have the duty to implore the private sector to chip into the coffers of the organizers of this year’s event,” Mr Jinapor said.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana, Inna Mariam Patty, expressed her appreciation to the Ministry and the Committee for partnering to commemorate the event’s 60th anniversary.

“We cannot thank you enough because you have prioritized the belief we have in empowering the next generation despite time constraints, inadequate resources and economic restraints. However our journey has just begun and we shall be knocking on your door so we start the next hundred years together. The role of women in society keeps evolving. There is therefore the need for a platform to showcase the emerging and challenging roles of women today.”

Speaking for the Ministry, the sector Minister, Catherine Afeku, also reiterated the government’s support for this year’s pageant, and congratulated the efforts of past beauty queens in solving some social issues.

The oldest beauty pageant in the country, the Miss Ghana pageant, was started by Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in 1957, as an initiative to offer the Ghanaian woman a platform to positively impact society.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana