An acute water shortage has hit the Trafalgar Campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, following the University’s failure to pay their water bills to the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Citi News’ investigations revealed that the Ghana Water Company cut supply to the school a fortnight ago over its indebtedness.

Students on campus now struggle daily to get access to safe drinking water.

Some of them who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity lamented that, they sometimes have to go to the Volta Regional Hospital in search of water.

They also accused the University of charging exorbitant fees without delivering quality services, and complained about suffering from some diseases as a result of using contaminated water.

Citi News’ visit to the Clinical Hostel and the lecture halls at the Trafalgar campus, was met with a pungent stench revealing the messy state of sanitary conditions in the school.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the School, Ofoe Gator, blamed the situation on a technical challenge from the Ghana Water Company which is affecting households in that locality.

However, the Ho District Commercial Officer of the company, Mr. Semevor Wisdom, denied the claims insisting the school owes a huge amount of money hence the disconnection.

According to Mr. Semevor, “they are owing, that is why we disconnected them… they came protesting that some of them are not owing but we disconnected them so we went to reconnect them yesterday.”

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana