The committee tasked to investigate the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) defeat in the 2016 general elections, has called on members to desist from expressing their concerns in the media.

According to the Election Review Committee chaired by Kwesi Botchwey, members should instead direct their concerns to the committee.

The Election Review Committee in a statement signed by Kwesi Botchwey, urged members of the NDC “to resist the temptation of engaging in recriminations and finger pointing, so as not to undermine the integrity of the committee’s final report and recommendations,[and also not to] sour the atmosphere for the conduct of the committee’s work.”

“The committee’s doors are open and we urge all party members who have issues to raise or concerns to express to direct them to the committee to help the search for solutions to the challenges confronting the party.”

Accusations and counter accusations

Some members of the NDC have in recent times been pointing accusing fingers at each for contributing to the party’s defeat in the elections.

For instance, the NDC Member of Parliament for Yunyoo in the Northern Region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu, recently blamed former President John Mahama for their electoral defeat.

According him, the former President surrounded himself with inexperienced people who only misled him.

NDC members trade blows at Kwesi Botchwey committee sitting

Some of the committee’s discussions across the country have also been characterized by confusion from some angry members.

Below is the full statement from the NDC Election Review Committee:

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

