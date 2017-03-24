Several companies and individuals continue to make donations towards Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project ahead of the 2017 edition of the annual event.

Ashfoam Ghana Limited is the new company to contribute towards the project, which seeks to support some selected orphanages in the country.

The company donated spreadsheets and scuffs towards the benevolent project.

Citi FM has adopted three orphanages in the country which get support annually through the help of the station’s cherished listeners.

The orphanages include the Baptist School Complex (BASCO), an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra, and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The Easter Orphan Project, which is in its 12th year, has over the years ensured that these orphanages receive enough supplies to last them a whole year.

Promasidor donates to Easter Orphan project

A leading food manufacturing company, Promasidor Ghana, earlier donated assorted items including Cowbell and Onga food seasoning towards the Easter Orphan Project.

More donations needed

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, or send cash donations via mobile money via 024 337 4093.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

