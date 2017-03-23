The four basic schools temporarily shut down in the Walewale Township of the West Mamprusi District have been reopened.

The West Mamprusi District Education Directorate authorized the schools opening following the district assembly’s directive that the encroachers’ buildings should be demolished.

The demolishing exercise was decided on at a meeting among the affected schools’ management, the district education directorate, the district assembly and the district police command.

The demolishing exercise is to kick start on March 31, 2017, and “Stop work” notices have been written on the unauthorized buildings.

The Walewale District Assembly Junior High School ‘B‘, Walewale primary ‘B‘ one and two, and the Walewale District Assembly Kindergarten were the affected schools.

A feud between teachers and encroachers on the affected schools’ land necessitated the temporary shut down.

Citi News earlier gathered that the notorious encroachers victimized and also threatened to kill teachers who opposed the construction works on the schools land.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana