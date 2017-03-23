A leading food manufacturing company, Promasidor Ghana, has donated assorted items towards Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

The company donated 120 boxes of its products including Cowbell and Onga food seasoning.

Citi FM has adopted about three orphanages in the country who are supported consistently.

They include the Baptist School Complex (BASCO), an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra, and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The Easter Orphan Project, which is in its 12th year, has over the years ensured that these orphanages receive enough supplies to last them a whole year.

Citi FM, with the help of its listeners and staff provided the BASCO orphanage with 110 desks and 30 bunk beds in October last year.

More donations welcomed

Persons seeking to donate towards the project, can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, or send cash donations via mobile money via 024 337 4093.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana