The Chief Executive Officer of Nyaho Medical Centre, Dr. Elikem Tamakloe, has said that Ghana needs innovative solutions to surmount the numerous constraints that plague its healthcare service delivery.

Speaking at a medical symposium organized by the Centre, under the auspices of its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the Nyaho Dove Foundation, he said understanding patients’ needs is fundamental to providing creative solutions and the level of quality care patients expect.

“We need to seek to understand exactly what the problems are, to address them squarely. It’s not enough to be just creative – medical facilities have to be reliable and continually review processes to improve on service delivery,” he noted.

Dr. Tamakloe reiterated that “with the right technology and innovation in place, society will identify medical facilities who are doing the right thing and catch up with non-professionals” to improve on the quality of healthcare.

The medical symposium was in honour of the Founder of the hospital, Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamakloe.

The event which was aimed at promoting quality health outcomes for patients and positively influencing policies in Ghana’s private and public sector healthcare delivery systems, was under the theme, “Improving the Quality of Healthcare in Ghana.”

It featured key stakeholders including Dr. Albert Akpalu (Consultant Neurosurgeon, KBTH) Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby (Head of Claims, National Health Insurance Authority) Dr. Eli Atikpui (Registrar, Medical & Dental Council, Ghana) Dr. Ken Sagoe (Head, Faculty of Public Health, Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons) Dr. Gloria Quansah Asare (Ag. Dir. Gen. – Ghana Health Service), a visiting Team from The Royal Liverpool & Broadgreen University Hospitals, NHS Trust, UK and Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director, Nyaho Medical Centre and Host of the event.

The Symposium also attracted a representation from Government, Civil Service Organisations and Private Sector Healthcare Institutions including the Ministry of Health, Ghana Mental Health Authority, The National Health Insurance Authority, Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons, Accra College of Medicine, The Trust Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, University of Ghana, Ghana Health Service, mPharma and East Cantonments Pharmacy Ltd – a sponsor of the event.

Participants at the Symposium had meaningful interactions related to best practices in clinical care and alternative models of providing quality healthcare.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana