The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has postponed indefinitely its upcoming election scheduled for March 31, 2017.

A statement signed by the Chairman of GJA’s Elections Adjudication Committee (EDAC), Ben B. Assorow, said they took the decision because they have received petitions appealing against some of the presidential nominees.

“In view of the appeals/petitions that have come before the GJA 2017 Elections Adjudication Committee (EDAC) and pursuant to Article 53 (v) of the GJA Constitution of 2004, the Elections Committee has postponed the elections scheduled for 31st March 2017,” the statement added

The Committee however said a new date will be communicated as soon as the EDAC completes its work.

“This follows the inability of EDAC to meet the requirements imposed on it per Article 53 (iv) which requires the Committee to ‘consider the appeal and announce its decision to the parties involved with a copy to the National Executive not more than four working days after receiving the appeal.’

“Article 53 (v) states: ‘In any situation where strict adherence to the time for lodging an objection, or an appeal may cause manifest injustice, the Elections Committee may postpone the election until the dispute has been finally resolved,” the statement added.

Background

The incumbent GJA president, Affail Monney, is facing stiff opposition from some contenders including former President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ).

But Lloyd Evans was disqualified by the GJA Election Committee on grounds that he did not “pass the test as a member of the GJA in good standing,” a decision he had appealed.

Similarly, Mr. Matthew Mac-Kwame, who filed for the position of Vice President, also failed to meet the requirements under Article 47 (b) (iii) which states that “All members aspiring for Executive positions at the National and Regional levels must be members in good standing at least ninety (90) days before elections.”

The Committee however cleared Mr. Johnnie Aryeetey and Mr. Affail Monney for the election.

Meanwhile, there is also a petition from some journalists who are challenging the authority of the GJA led by Affail Monney to organize the election.

They contend that Mr. Monney and his executives’ mandate expired as far back as March 2016.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

