The Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, has warned that the Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas risk being starved of investments if the communities do not commit to peace.

He served this caution when he paid a working visit to the chiefs and people of Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas, to assess challenges related to their over-90-year-old conflict.

“The Akufo-Addo led government has many programs and projects for the country, and it is my wish that you benefit from these projects and programs. We are already talking to many investors to support our numerous projects to create jobs for the teaming youth, but the challenge we face currently is how to convince any investor to come here when there is so much negative press from here.”

“My aim of visiting you today is to see how we can together end the killing and repackage this area for investment. His Excellency president Akufo-Addo wants me to tell you that he is committed to developing this area, but that can only be possible when you stop the killing and portray a positive image of the area,” he said.

The Volta regional Security Council, the Peace Council, the Peace Ambassador, Micheal Dzato from Nkonya, aided by Ellis Prince Anchroe of Alavanyo – who is fervently supporting the peace process – paid separate visits to the chiefs and people of Alavanyo and Nkonya respectively.

Mr. Letsa reiterated government’s resolve to ensure lasting peace in the area to pave way for accelerated development, but lamented that the two feuding factions are not giving peace a chance, a situation that has virtually turned the two traditional areas into ghost areas starving them of the needed investment to stimulate growth.

He has assured them that as soon as sanity returns to the area he will do whatever it takes to move investments into the area.

Both paramount Chiefs were tasked to help fish out the trouble makers who are dragging their names in the mud.

Speaking on behalf of their subjects both Paramount Chiefs thanked the regional minister and his team for making their situation a priority, and for taking time off their busy schedules to visit and dialogue with them. They promised to do all they can to stop the senseless killing.

They have also pledged their resolve to do whatever it takes to expose those fomenting trouble in the area.

Speaking to Citi News after the visit, Ellis Prince Antsoe, founder and chief executive officer of Antlis Oil and Gas, a native of Alavanyo, who has been very instrumental in the peace building process, could not hide his joy of visiting Nkonya for the first time in decades.

“I freely eat and drank water in Nkonya, this is truly memorable” he said.

According to him, he had a touching experience when the paramount chief of Nkonya embraced him and prayed for him in his palace at Nkonya Ahenkro.

“I have not been to Nkonya in decades for fear of death, but this visit has been very rewarding, an eye opener, yes the Nkonya people have shown great warmness towards me and I can genuinely see that they want the conflict to end as much as we in Alavanyo do. I am convinced now more than ever that we need peace more than anything between our two traditional areas,” he said.

–

By: Gratham-Jaisey Mckintosh/citifmonline.com/Ghana