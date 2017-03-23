The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse, says he will work with stakeholders to enable telcos to become interoperable by the end of the year.

He was reacting to a challenge thrown by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that stakeholders should ensure the interoperability of telcos within six months.

When telcos become interoperable, customers will be able to send and receive mobile money across the different mobile phone networks.

The Vice President, speaking at the 5th Economic Outlook and Business Strategy Conference held in Accra, urged GhIPSS, banks and telecommunication companies to ensure that there is interoperability between Ghana link, which is a GhIPSS platform, the e-zwich platform and the mobile telephone platforms.

He said this was important in advancing the electronic payment agenda.

And when he took his turn at the conference, Mr. Hesse agreed that interoperability among telcos was extremely important.

He said its absence was inimical to the goal of financial inclusion through mobile money. He said GhIPSS was going to meet with key stakeholders to work together to meet the six-month deadline.

GhIPSS currently has the infrastructure that supports interoperability among banks and this technology could be extended to also cover the telcos.

–

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana