Ghana’s unemployment rate stood at 11.9 percent in 2015.

This is according to the latest Ghana Labour Force Survey Report by the Ghana Statistical Service.

This is about twice the figure recorded in 2012/2013 (5.8%) based on the Statistical services strict definition of unemployment – where “one was not working, actively looking for a job and available for work.”

However, the definition has changed for the 2015 studies, was based on a relaxed definition where “one was available for work and not working within the last seven days before an interview.”

The report which is the first of its kind and most detailed is to guide the government’s plan in solving the alarming rate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the report, Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah stressed the need for an annual Labour Force Survey to accurately address issues of unemployment in the country.

“Of course the government will have to facilitate their work, it is not just about funding but there could be some other logistical support that we can offer them.”

The Minister also asked for data to be done and presented in a timely manner.

“The essence of research findings like this is such that if it is not delivered on time, it becomes of no use to us because it may not be relevant to issues at the time of its release. So we encourage people to go into research but then we also encourage them to release the report timely so that it will be relevant to events happening within the period.”

Key findings by the study

Unemployment rate for Ghana is 11.9% and is particularly high among 15 to 24 year olds (25.9%).

Unemployment rate is highest in the Upper West Region (18.4%) and lowest in the Brong Ahafo Region (8.4%).

Two thirds (67.6%) of the population; 15 years and older, are employed while 23.3 percent are outside the labour force.

About one-tenth (11.7%) of the employed population are underemployed.

Of this proportion, females account for slightly more than half (50.7%) whiles close to half (49.3%) are males.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana