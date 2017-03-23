The Ministry for Employment and Labor Relations will later today announce figures related to the unemployed population in the country.

The figures are based on findings from the Ghana Statistical Service.

The survey will serve as a basis for future surveys related to employment issues in the country.

The survey which commenced in 2015 is the most detailed one yet conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service on Ghana’s employed and unemployed population.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Project Coordinator and Head of Field Operations of the Ghana Statistical Service, Peter Tekyi Preprah said the statistics will serve as a basis for policy makers and program managers to tackle issues of unemployment in the country.

“This one serves as the first one more like the base line usually we do; ask few questions on labour, they are not detailed enough. In the GLSS, which we have done up to six we are currently on the seventh one and in censuses we also have few questions on labour.”

“But this one being a standalone has detailed questions on a broader scope on which researchers and policy makers and users of statistics can benefit from.”

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana