The Magistrate court hearing the case of assault against a manager of Marwako fast food, has set March 28, 2017, to rule on an application by the defence for the prosecution, to furnish them with all documents they intend to rely on.

The court set the date after the prosecutor failed to comply with an order to file their statement in opposition to the application on Thursday.

Lawyers for Jihad Chabaan, the Marwako supervisor at a previous hearing, filed a new application asking the court to order the prosecution to furnish the defence with all documents needed for their case.

The prosecutor in explaining the reasons for his failure to comply with the court order, said his lights were out at home hence the inability to get his response ready.

Jihad Chabaan is alleged to have shoved the victim’s face into blended pepper on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

He has since been suspended by management of Marwako.

The court granted Mr. Chaaban a bail of GHc 20,000 with two sureties, and is as part of his bail conditions expected to report to the Tesano District Police Station every Tuesday and Friday.

Marwako assault victim’s health status improves

Francis Xavier Sosu, lawyer for the victim at the center of the Marwako assault case, had earlier told the court that she is gradually recovering and doing better.

According to him, a decision has been taken to allow her remain on admission so she can receive adequate care while the case continues.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana