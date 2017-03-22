The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has banned some major activities marking hall week celebrations, following violent clashes between some students last Friday night.

The university has banned beauty pageants, town floats and health walks.

Professor Koawo Edjah, the Dean of Students’ Affairs of UCC, said such activities presented an opportunity for some recalcitrant students to engage in illicit behaviour that were against the rules and regulations of the school.

Some students of the University of Ghana (UG) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the weekend clashed with students of the Oguaa Hall leaving three students seriously injured.

The clashes also left in its trail the destruction of Hall and private properties.

The students from KNUST and UG were at UCC by invitation for a “power night” event at Oguaa Hall as part of activities to mark the hall week celebration.

Speaking on the issue, Prof. Edjah described last Friday night’s incidence as “unfortunate” and expressed disappointment at the behaviour of the students.

“Adehye Hall embarks on a health walk and they are attacked, ATL hall embarks on a health walk and they are attacked. What kind of behavior is this? What kind of students are we breeding? Students have a negative mindset on these activities,” he said.

Prof. Edjah said the university was investigating the circumstances that led to the violent clash and that any student found guilty after investigations would be punished according to the laws of the university.

He, however, expressed concern about the posture of some students who were unwilling to give out information on the incident but was confident that the perpetrators would be fished out and dealt with appropriately.

Source: GNA