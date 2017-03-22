Did you know that 663 million people live without safe water supply close to their homes, making them spend countless hours queuing or trekking to distant sources, and coping with the health impacts of using contaminated water?

Figures released by the United Nations suggest 1.8 billion people globally use a source of drinking water contaminated with faeces, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio.

Unsafe water, poor sanitation and hygiene causes around 842,000 deaths each year.

In this report, Citi News’ Farida Shaibu takes you to Kpankyredor, a community located in the Ningo-Prampram district of the Greater Accra, not very far away from the national capital, Accra.

All 5000 people there have no access to potable water and they share a polluted pond with cattle.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana