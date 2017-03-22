Workers of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Wednesday morning abandoned work and converged on the premises of the Commission’s regional offices to demand the immediate removal of their Executive Secretary, Samuel Kojo Sarpong.

Workers of the Commission alleged that Mr. Sarpong, with the backing of members of the Board, has misappropriated the Commission’s funds.

They are also demanding the dissolution of the PURC Board for inhumane treatment of the staff as they allege a member of the board physically assaulted one of the workers.

The Local Chairman of the union, Alhaj Jabaru Abukari expressed his frustration to Citi News saying, “…We think they are now turning the place into a jungle and we think that it is time for government to know that we have been waiting and we are calling on it to come to our aid because we want the Executive Secretary to be immediately removed and the board dissolved.”

“For us, if they are too good for the system, maybe the President or the appointing authority can take the person to where they think they can best operate. But we have lost the confidence in the Executive Secretary and board and we cannot continue to work with them.”

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana