An IT expert has been charged with hacking into Kenya’s Revenue Authority and stealing $39m (£31m).

Alex Mutunga Mutuku, 28, is accused of electronic fraud but he denies any wrongdoing.

The prosecution says he is part of a wider network that is stealing money from several high-profile institutions.

Mr Mutuku was arrested after police conducted an operation following a tip-off that institutions were losing money.

Source: BBC