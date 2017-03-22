A Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Chief of the University of Michigan, USA, Professor Erica Marsh, has emphasized that infertility is not only a women’s problem but men’s as well.

The issue of infertility is a serious challenge in Ghana and Africa in general, as far as marriage between a man and woman is concerned, where most often only women are blamed by in-laws especially.

Professor Erica Marsh made the observation when the Family Health Medical School organized a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) event for doctors, medical students and other health personnel.

According to her, the problem of infertility affects both men and women and that it is lack of education that makes society always blame women.

“Sometimes it is from women and sometimes, it is from men,” She stated.

Other speakers at the event included Prof. Kwawukume, founder, Family Health University College, Prof. Timothy Johnson, University of Michigan, USA and Prof. Charles C. Mate-Kole, University of Ghana, Legon.

Professor Erica Marsh pointed out that, infertility is an important issue that needs serious attention, adding that it causes a lot of problems in marriage.

She therefore tasked health professionals to educate people about the causes of infertility in order to change the mindset of the general public.

Prof. Marsh mentioned that the factors that lead to infertility are many, including fibroid, age, genetics, injuries among others.

She added that the decision to have children depends on both partners through medical checkup.

Blame game on the part of couples, she said should be stopped, and urged the society to also desist from pointing fingers towards women for being infertile.

Prof. Kwawukume noted that, anytime there is an issue of infertility between couples, only the women attend medical checkup while the men seem unconcerned with the excuse of being healthy.

Prof. Mate-Kole on his part added that, families of couples, especially that of men, should stop apportioning blame to their in-laws for her infertility as it can equally come from the man.

He talked about the cultural and religious issues, and the effects it has on the infertile couple and how this can be looked at holistically.

Prof. Mate-Kole also elaborated on some research protocols which will be held at Family Health Hospital on infertility in the society.

Prof. Timothy Johnson said the best solution to the issue of infertility is for both couples to go for medical checkup together.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana