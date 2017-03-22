Patrons of Citi FM’s Music of Ghanaian Origin [#MOGO2017] will be treated to a time of their lives as one of the performers that night, Paapa Yankson, has promised to give them the best of him that night.

Paapa Yankson will be performing at the MOGO Dinner Dance with Amandzeba Nat Brew, Adane Best, Nana Ampadu, Kwabena Kwabena, AB Crentsil, Okyeame Kwame and some other surprise acts.

Chief Moomen and his energetic Wogbejeke crew will also be there to give us a taste of Ghana’s musical history.

“The people should expect the best of me, the best from 1961 till now,” Paapa told Kojo in a conversation on the Citi Breakfast Show.

He also revealed that his most favourite song is the one that he did with Paulina Oduro: Tena menkyen.

“Tena menkyen is my favourite. Someone was playing the piano on the radio. It was deep in the night when I heard the progression so I wrote it down. I later got somebody’s old piano and started working on it. It was a song I liked from day one when I heard the progression. As a musician, you can take music from other places but it shouldn’t be note for note.”

The MOGO Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday [March 25, 2017] at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel. The event is sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana