The Minister of Communication, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has paid a familiarization visit to MTN Ghana, the leading telecoms company in the country.

The Minister was welcomed by the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, together with the Executive Committee of the company.

As part of the visit, the CEO and his team shared insights into MTN’s structure, operations, performance, challenges and goals.

The team also shared information on MTN’s contribution to national development.

Key among the issues discussed were the use of MTN’s Mobile Money service to promote financial inclusion and MTN Ghana Foundation’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of Ghanaian communities in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The Minister commended MTN for the giant strides it has made in Ghana.

The Minister also toured the MTN corporate office and commended the company for providing employees facilities such as a crèche and gymnasium.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana