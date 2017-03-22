The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service will be expanded this year to cover residents along the Accra-Adenta stretch.

This is part of government’s major plan to improve transportation services within Accra.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama who said some GH¢1.7 million allocation has been made to facilitate the implementation of the project on that corridor.

The amount will cater for the provision of signage and other road fittings.

While justifying her minister’s need for the proposed 2017 budget allocation, she expressed confidence that the service, when rolled out along that stretch, will ease mobility of persons who live along that part of Accra.

The BRT service, was launched last year and currently has its buses, christened ‘Aayalolo’ plying the Amasaman-Ofankor-Achimota-Accra corridor.

Although the service has not experienced any major challenge so far, it is yet to attract optimum interest among commuters as most still prefer to board other commercial vehicles, popularly known as ‘trotro’.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved a sum of GH¢321 million as annual budget estimates for the Local Government Ministry.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor