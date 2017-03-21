The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region has rejected claims by a chief in Kintampo that the takeover of the tourist facility by the supporters, might have contributed to the freak accident that claimed 19 lives over the weekend.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Chief of Kyeremankomam, where the site is located, lamented that the tour guides in place were chased away by persons believed to be supporters of the NPP some weeks before the accident.

But in ainterview, the NPP’s Deputy Regional Secretary, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, said he said he was not privy to any actions in line with the chief’s allegations, and further challenged him to provide evidence to that effect.

“If there was such an event, I think the constituency probably would have been in the know and forwarded concerns, but as we speak now, I do not have anything on my desk that tells us that such persons at our end might have carried out an act of that nature. We are in constant touch with our constituency people and if there is anything of that nature, we would have been in the know.”

Mr. Boateng said he was not going to pass judgment on the chief’s allegation, but said, “if the chief there thinks that some persons had gone there to take over the place, the onus lies on him the more to provide hard evidence, otherwise let’s leave it to the public to judge.”

In the meantime, the Kintampo waterfalls site has been closed down indefinitely by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to enable thorough security and safety checks at the site.

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has also called for the arrest and prosecution of persons who allegedly forcefully took over management of the Kintampo Waterfalls without authorization.

