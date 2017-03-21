The US has announced a ban on large electronic devices from cabin baggage on flights from eight countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

Bombs could be hidden in laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players and electronic games, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

The measure will affect nine airlines operating out of 10 airports. Phones are exempt from the new rules.

The UK government is introducing a similar ban on laptops.

Downing Street said airline passengers would not be able to carry laptops in cabin luggage on inbound direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish government said the US ban was wrong and should be reversed.

Large electronic devices will still be allowed on board in checked baggage.

Passengers on some 50 flights a day from some of the busiest hubs in the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa will be required to follow the new rules.

–

Source: BBC