A Pastor, Richmond Nana Danso, was on Monday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for dishonestly appropriating an amount of $10,080 and GHc 2,000.00, belonging to one Lucy Korkoi Tetteh.

Richard pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded by the court presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kudomor to reappear on March 30.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaruka told the court that, the complainant, Lucy, is unemployed and lives at Nsawam while the accused person is the resident pastor of the African Faith Church, Pokuase.

He said in June 2015, a friend of the complainant invited her to Pastor Richard’s church, and on seeing the complainant the pastor convinced her that there were bad spirits following her.

He told the court that the accused asked the complainant to bring all her monies, for him to pray over them. The complainant gave $10,080 and GHc 2,000.00 to the pastor as requested.

The prosecution said Richmond performed some rituals in the presence of the complainant, but after two weeks refused to give the complainant’s money back to her.

Chief Superintendent of Police Tuaruka said in September 2016, a complaint was lodged with the police and the accused person was subsequently arrested on January 19, 2017 and charged for the offence.

Source: GNA