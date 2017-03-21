Parliament on Tuesday approved the 10 Deputy Regional Ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo about two weeks ago.

They were screened by Parliament’s Appointments Committee last week, and approved by consensus by both the Majority and Minority members on the committee.

The Deputy Ministers are however expected to be sworn into office by the President.

Below is the full list of the deputy regional minister nominees:

Upper East Region – Frank Fuseini Adongo (MP)

Upper West Region – Amidu Ishaq

Northern Region – Solomon Namliit Boar (MP)

Brong Ahafo Region – Evans Opoku

Ashanti Region – Elizabeth Agyeman

Western Region -Eugenia Gifty Kusi

Eastern Region – Joseph Tetteh (MP)

Central Region – Thomas Agyei Baffour

Greater Accra Region – Elizabeth Kwatsoo Tetteh Sackey

Volta Region – Maxwell Blagogee

50 deputy ministers

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far named a total of 110 ministers with 50 of them being deputy ministers.

The number of ministers was with an uproar from a section of Ghanaians who believe the ministers were too many for the small Ghanaian economy.

Other Deputy ministers to be vetted soon

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee is expected to screen the rest of 50 deputies for sector ministries in the coming days.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

